To The Daily Sun,
Andrew Hosmer would be an excellent mayor. He is thoughtful, well-educated, experienced in business and government, and collaborative. Andrew listens carefully to and considers all information and opinions before taking or suggesting action or approaches to defining and solving problems. He sees the great potential of Laconia and has actively participated in groups and organizations that are working every day to ensure that Laconia’s public education system is always improving; that police, firefighters, and emergency responders are properly staffed, trained, supervised, and equipped; and that the infrastructure of the city is properly planned and maintained.
Andrew will bring people and groups together to move Laconia forward. He has the energy, vision and skill to do this.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, please vote for Andrew Hosmer for mayor.
David S. Osman
Gilford
