To The Daily Sun,
Andrew Hosmer is the best candidate to be the next Mayor of Laconia, hands down.
Laconia has many challenges and needs someone who isn’t afraid to take on these challenges.
On the other hand, Laconia has so much potential and needs a mayor who has vision, proven ability, and commitment to our community. Andrew Hosmer is that person.
Having worked with him, I’ve witnessed first-hand how Andrew easily engages with people. He has the ability to pull people together and work towards shared goals. He’s not someone who always seeks the praise. He’s someone who sets an example by working hard and, in turn, inspires others to do so.
I think a perfect example of this is how he and his wife, Donna, have helped lead a diverse group of citizens in trying to save St. Joseph’s Church. I know as a state senator, Andrew was always working in the community, listening to what was important to people. As a city councilor, he’s accessible and approachable. As I pursue an opportunity to start a business in Laconia, I have found him willing to listen to me, encourage me and offer his assistance in dealing with the city.
Andrew Hosmer and I may differ on a few political points, but I share his vision for prioritizing economic development, strengthening our schools, supporting our first responders and fighting for taxpayers. He’s the right candidate at the right time for Laconia.
Ryan McCourt
Laconia
