To The Daily Sun,
I am grateful that Andrew Hosmer has offered again to serve the public. As a state senator, he represented Laconia well. Andrew Hosmer is honest, hard-working, and listens to those he represents.
I am glad that we will have an opportunity to vote for him for mayor of Laconia next Tuesday.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
