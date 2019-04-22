To The Daily Sun,
The time for Laconia to elect new leadership is now. We must look to the future if we wish to see Laconia flourish. That’s why I am writing today and hopefully encourage former state senator and current city councilor Andrew Hosmer to run for mayor.
I do not believe that Peter Spanos and his views about not putting Laconia’s interest first is what we need. Peter has voted every time with his own political party’s interest and not Laconia’s. He has failed us and continues to do so. He has put the burden on Laconia and not shared responsibility with the state as a whole.
Andrew Hosmer has proven to not only be nonpartisan, but to find new ways to make our city a better one. He has led with respect and dignity in the midst of the drug opioid crisis we had suffered and continue to struggle with as a city. He has the knowledge and dedication to lead us in to a better future.
If you like broken roads and potholes everywhere, just vote for Peter Spanos. If you want a new direction, if you want our public schools to prosper, if you want a city with hopefully a beautiful theatre we can all enjoy, then I am asking you to join me in asking Andrew Hosmer to run for Mayor. He can help all of us in Laconia by making our kids’ education, public roads, our amazing downtown and beautiful lakes a priority.
Run Andrew, run for mayor.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.