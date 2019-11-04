To The Daily Sun,
I support Andrew Hosmer for mayor because he has a long history of successful leadership on behalf of the citizens of Laconia and he has a vision for our city that emphasizes our economy and schools.
In contrast, Rep. Spanos has a checkered history when it comes to standing up for Laconia, and his solution for our challenges is to point fingers and blame others.
Andrew’s service in the N.H. Senate was characterized by not wilting under political pressure and always looking for bipartisan solutions to complex problems. He was the prime sponsor of many bipartisan bills that helped Laconia and became law. This is remarkable and speaks to Andrew’s ability to lead and unite diverse groups, as he was in the minority party the entire time.
In comparison, during his 5 years in the N.H. House, Rep. Spanos has not been a prime sponsor of a single bill. He has not been selected as a committee chair or a leadership position, either. It’s perplexing that Spanos prioritized funding a skate park, yet never attempted to secure funding for Laconia’s schools or roads.
Most glaring are his votes opposing bills that would have returned $600,000 (HB 413–2108) and $2.1 million (HB-2– 2018) to city taxpayers. On HB 413, he told the city council that the “state” needed the money more than Laconia taxpayers. He also alluded to the fact that political pressures made it difficult for him to prioritize the needs of Laconia taxpayers. On HB-2, he voted against millions being returned to the city when the bill was in committee. When the bill went to the full House on June 27, 2019, Rep Spanos skipped the vote to go on vacation to Mount Rushmore. Seriously — skipped standing up for Laconia and took a vacation to Mount Rushmore!? If this is any indication of how Rep. Spanos would fulfill his duties as mayor, I’d suggest the citizens of Laconia would be better served by Andrew Hosmer.
Andrew’s business experience and volunteer work on behalf of the Belknap Mill, Lakes Region Boys and Girls Club, Granite United Way, and the Red Cross is strong evidence of his skills and commitment to our city of Laconia. Both candidates have taken the “sanctuary city pledge;” therefore, who has a record of leadership on behalf of Laconia? Andrew Hosmer. Who has a positive proactive vision for Laconia? Andrew Hosmer.
Phil Spagnuolo
Laconia
