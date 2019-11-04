To The Daily Sun,
On Nov. 5, our family will be voting for Andrew Hosmer for mayor of Laconia.
Mr. Spanos’ top priority of not letting Laconia become a sanctuary city seems like a moot point when his opponent would also not let that happen and I am 100% sure Laconians wouldn’t allow it, either, including this one. Mr. Spanos also cites city hall wasteful spending as a blanket statement and cannot articulate where there is wasteful spending under a budget that is already operating a tax cap. Department heads are doing an excellent job operating under a fiscally conservative budget. If you cut more than what’s there and you are familiar with the tax cap formula, then that would be setting up Laconia to fail the next year and many years to come.
I have no reason to doubt Mr. Spanos’ many out-of-town supporters that he is a man of integrity; however, those supporters don’t have to live and raise families here. I am sure most of those supporters chose other communities to raise a family because I have noticed those certain communities have a history of supporting education and public safety, which is the core purpose of local government. Since I have lived in Laconia I have seen education programs cut and cuts to public safety. Since the start of his campaign, Mr. Hosmer has had a positive outlook on the future of Laconia, making his priorities education, public safety, and economic development. That’s what will bring young working families back to Laconia.
Chad Vaillancourt
Laconia
