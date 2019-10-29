To The Daily Sun,
We have a very important City Election coming up this Nov. 5. Along with the votes for councilors and other city positions is the election of our new mayor.
I am pleased to encourage your votes for Andrew Hosmer, who has devoted much of his time, energy, expertise, and loving talent to public ministry, currently as city councilor. My family and I have known Andrew and his family for many years, finding him to be someone who cares for those on the margins as well as everyone else. He uses his well-educated knowledge and ability to get things done, in a humble manner. With his love of our community, he carefully weighs the issues before him, with a determination to do what is best for the common good, respecting the tax cap with responsible budgeting, while building a stronger local economy, strengthening our schools, and supporting efforts for public safety.
Andrew is a forward thinker who will move our city ahead in 2020. Please join me in voting for him as mayor only 4 weeks away, 11-5-2019. Thank you.
Jane Wood
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.