In a recent letter to the editor, the police union President, Tony Horan, took the City Council to task for costs associated with health care insurance.
I agree with Mr. Horan that something should be done to correct this issue in future contracts. I personally raised this issue during my time on the council. However, it appears that Mr. Horan either is un-aware of how the contract process takes place, or he simply wants to complain about the City Council.
When a contract is brought before the Mayor and Council the only vote the elected body may take is on the total cost of the contract, not the language within that contract.
Any discussions regarding language are to take place in negotiations with the City Manager and his or representative. The council is not involved in those discussions.
When actual discussions about financial issues takes place at times the council has had a representative present, but only for cost items, not contract language.
While the manager may point out changes in benefits or other language in the contract to the council while discussing the new contract, those are not items that the Council has any direct involvement in. Rather, they are simply background issues that may or may not influence the councils’ vote for or against the pending contract.
I certainly hope Mr. Horan will offer to make language changes to the next contract to prevent both spouses from taking advantage of the current language by taking two policies. Then he could also take credit for the savings. Short of that offer his letter simply seems to be a case of him barking up the wrong tree.
Mark Fraser
Laconia, NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.