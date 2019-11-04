To The Daily Sun,
I was pleased to read that Laconia city officials agree that doing repairs to several major roads in the city caused major problems.
What I don’t understand, why repairs to Union Avenue and Court Street, both major roads leading into the city, had to be done at the same time. In addition, there was work done at the four-way intersection downtown.
I have lived in Laconia for many years and never before have I seen work done to more than one major road at the same time.
In past years, work was done on only one major road at a time.
A lot of businesses suffered losses because of these road projects. Let’s hope city officials have learned a lesson from this.
Gordon D. King
Laconia
