To The Daily Sun,
“We the People Of the United States [All of us American citizens] in Order to form a more perfect Union [that means working together toward common goals], establish Justice [from amnesty to high Crimes and Misdemeanors], insure domestic Tranquility [no more unrest, distrust, hatred and Violence], Provide for the common defense [to protect the U.S. against threats to our democracy], promote the general Welfare [raise the poverty level, support Public education, protect affordable healthcare and protect our environment], and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves [one citizen=one vote and our ‘freedom of speech’], and our Posterity [future generations], do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”.
The USA is and always will be a country “of the people [we must continue to elect representatives to the Congress that represent our views and have our best interests in mind and hold them accountable], by the people [we must exercise our right to vote and to free speech] and for the people [that means ALL of us]”.
[brackets] are my interpretation of the preamble to the US constitution. We must honor this document by being good citizens.
Thank you for your consideration,
Sandra Burt
Barnstead
