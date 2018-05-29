To The Daily Sun,
We would like to extend a huge thank you to the firefighters of Meredith and many surrounding communities for their heroic efforts to save our home and possessions during our recent fire. Their kindness and thoughtfulness were amazing.
We also want to thank the Meredith police for keeping us safe and well informed and the paramedics from Stewart Ambulance for making sure we stayed healthy. We also appreciate the members of the Meredith FD Auxiliary for their care and assistance.
Another huge thank you goes to our many friends in Meredith Rotary, Altrusa, and the Winona Forest Association for all of their help, love and support.
We moved to Meredith for the lakes and mountains before we knew that it is the people who make Meredith a truly special and fantastic community. We are so fortunate to call Meredith our home.
Lisa & Bob Davis
Meredith
