I write this letter in response to Olivia Mundahl's letter from the weekend Daily Sun and in response to all gun control advocates. I think that if people want to see less school shootings and violence they should complain to Hollywood and video game companies and urge them to stop making violent movies and video games.
Hollywood should be making movies and TV shows that inspire virtuous living instead of movies and shows that inspire people to live a life of vice and violence. Instead of playing violent video games, people should go outside and run, hike, swim, bike, play basketball, soccer, baseball, or football. People should get off the phone, turn off the computer and trv and go out and enjoy God's creation or nature, which is very beautiful and better than the virtual reality of video games.
Lastly, as a food for thought for gun control advocates, if people won't obey the law of God, what makes you think that they will obey laws written by men?
Thomas Monico
Laconia
