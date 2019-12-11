To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to all who attended our public Holiday Lights Display to benefit the Salvation Army on Nov. 30. (*And thank you to The Sun for creating a really cool ad for us!)
Our family wanted to report that this first-of-its-kind event collected enough food for SIX single food pantry visits and our red kettle collected $220, which equates to TWENTY bed nights at their shelter.
Thank you to all the strangers who took a chance on a public charity event being held at a private home and don’t ever think your idea is too small to make a difference! Doing good feels good and we’re humbled by the life lesson about giving back we now are able to share with our 7-year-old twin girls, who ‘worked’ the event.
Here’s to bigger and better events for many years to come!
Jennifer Morris
Gilmanton Iron Works
