To The Daily Sun,
In a 1968, a Harvard Medical School study aimed at determining clinical death, four criteria were examined. First there must be no response to external stimuli; second, there must be a lack of deep-reflex action; third, there must be a lack of spontaneous movement and respiratory effect; and fourth, there must be a lack of brain activity. It goes without saying that a baby in the mother’s womb fails the death-test in all four capacities. LIFE is in the womb.
Even Hippocrates understood the medical evidence supporting the beginning of human life. Isn’t it interesting that part of the Hippocratic Oath is to refuse a woman a “pessary (or medical device) to provide for an abortion.” I wonder how one gets around this oath?
Marianne Plenge
Tilton
