To The Daily Sun,
In response to Bill Hemmel's letter published Dec. 28: Gov. Chris Sununu activated the New Hampshire National Guard on Dec. 8, to assist with the COVID situation. Furthermore, Gov. Charlie Baker has not instituted a statewide mask mandate. Certain towns and cities in Massachusetts have instituted their own mask mandates. Seventy-four percent of people in Massachusetts are vaccinated vs. 61% of people in New Hampshire. Neither has a vaccine mandate.
Several hospitals in New Hampshire have postponed "elective" surgeries. (While the term elective may imply things like plastic surgery, knee replacement, etc., some surgeries deemed elective can cause life threatening conditions, by the way).
Furthermore, showing papers in New York has done nothing but increase a spike of forged papers. Remember last year when Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York wrote a book about what a wonderful job he was doing while 15,780 people died in nursing homes and assisted living facilities alone. Some of those people were forced into these facilities because hospitals were not allowing them to recover in the hospital and were transporting patients with active COVID infections back into these nursing homes, all while the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort sat in New York Harbor, ready to help and virtually empty.
The fact that he has angered the far left and the far right of the political spectrum tells me that he is governing for all of the people in New Hampshire and governing well, not just playing to one political faction.
In closing, I encourage people to get vaccinated. My daughter is a scientist and I work in the medical education field. I can assure you that the vaccines are not a conspiracy and that they work. I hope everyone will listen to the educated and knowledgeable people in this field, rather than relying on discredited junk science. That is our way out of this.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
