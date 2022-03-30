To The Daily Sun,
It wasn't too long ago when certain Republicans were using the phrase "drank the Kool Aid" in reference to those Democrats who fell in line with President Barack Obama. They called out for the elimination of groupthink and encouraged people to think for themselves. Fast forward to now. Some of those very same Republicans are using the term RINO (Republican in Name Only) to define fellow Republicans who refuse to engage in groupthink with the far right.
We are allowed to, no, we should be encouraged to develop our own sets of values, our own opinions. We may be guided because of those to gravitate toward one political group or another, but none of us should ever be expected to agree 100% with anyone else.
For example, when a minister from Sanbornton reached out to the Belknap County Delegation about some of their congregants facing eviction, Rep. Ray Howard responded that they should get better jobs, while Rep. Mike Bordes suggested that they reach out to 2-1-1 (a United Way-based help line) to garner assistance, a hand up, if you will. Two different people. Two different approaches. Two Republicans.
And while Rep. Mike Sylvia was proposing New Hampshire secede from the United States, and repair roads by mining bitcoin, Rep. Bordes was proudly flying an American Flag, promoting the support of law enforcement and our elderly and continuing to reach out to constituents of both political persuasions to help in any way he can.
So you see, there is room for different opinions within the party. You, as voters, need to decide which opinions you want to support. Personally, I prefer the Bordes methods and think if the GOP wants to primary anyone it should be Sylvia and his minions, but the choice is yours.
And never forget what happened to those people from whom the "drink the Kool Aid" line is derived. They ended up dead in a jungle in Guyana.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
