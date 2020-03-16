To The Daily Sun,
I called an elderly friend, yesterday to make sure he had everything he needed. I didn’t want him fighting the panic in the stores. He told me he had a list. I said, okay, I would come get the list and get what he needed. He said, "no," he has everything he needs. He has a list of people who called and offered to get him anything he needed. Maybe call him everyday just to make sure he’s okay?
Be on the list.
Call your neighbors. Call your elderly friends. Call the mom who's home with 10 kids. Text the mom who closed her business to stay home with her son. Be on their lists. And if you need a list, don’t be afraid to reach out to friends or call 2-1-1. Don’t be afraid. We have each other if we only can open our eyes and our hearts long enough to see and care.
Because, regardless of who or what caused the panic, the panic is here. Forget the politics and tend to the people. Take care of each other because someday, you might need them to be on your list.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
