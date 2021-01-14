To The Daily Sun,
I disagree with your readers who say that publishing the interview with Tim Carter was irresponsible. Frankly, if anyone believes his drivel about the "patriots" storming the capitol to look for a bathroom, they need to take a long break from social media. Putting the most ridiculous excuse for the violence that took place that day front and center was, in my opinion, a great journalistic move. Ignorance needs more exposure, not less.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria, NH
