To The Daily Sun,
I met Matt Mowers many years ago, when he was the director of the New Hampshire GOP. We became friends while working on the Chris Christie campaign. During that campaign, I made some lifelong friends and I will always cherish those times. Matt did an outstanding job of bringing people, from all walks of life, together to unite for a common cause. I watched him work with people from the moderate to the ultra-conservative wings of the Republican Party work together on common ground. Matt knows how to do that. He is a statesman and has the ability to negotiate and reach across the aisle to make the government work for ALL of the people of New Hampshire.
As for his residency, let me just say that as a child whose father moved around a bit, I feel that home is truly where the heart is. It is important to live and work in the state one plans to represent and Matt has done that. He's lived here, he's made friends here, he's had a full-time job here, he's voted here. New Hampshire was not just a vacation spot for Matt and Cassie. It's their home.
Additionally, Matt's presidential endorsement was earned through a personal relationship with President Trump. He worked on the campaign after Chris Christie dropped out and endorsed President Trump. He worked for the State Department after the inauguration.
Sometimes you have to leave. I had to leave when I was in the military as did a lot of my friends. Some of my friends were gone for years, but New Hampshire was always home. Matt followed his father's job. He didn't have much choice. He went to Rutgers. It's a good school. That's okay. He's home now and I for one, am glad to have him.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
