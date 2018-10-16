To The Daily Sun,
Hillary Clinton has made some inappropriate comments. To be uncivil to Republicans is to incite unrest and anarchy. Violence and incivility accomplishes nothing. This kind of attitude is why the Democrats lost the election in 2016. Even Heidi Heitkamp (a Democrat) agrees that Ms. Clinton was out of order. Offering this kind of approach places Ms. Clinton on the same level as Republicans and Trump. Ms. Clinton's comments demonstrate bigotry and hypocrisy at its worse.
One of the most important sections of the U.S. Constitution are the Bill of Rights, including the First, Second, and Fifth Amendments. One of the reasons for colonization of America was religious freedom, without persecution. The Founding Fathers also provided protections for religion as well as protections of the public from religion. While the Christian faith was a base for the First Amendment, it was not intended to make this country a Christian nation, rather it focused on protecting everyone in their houses of worship.
Mitch McConnell and President Trump and Ms. Clinton are unChristian. They do not forgive, they spew hate, judge people for what they do not have or did not accomplish, and offer uncivil means to promote their agenda. Colin Powell indicates, it is not "We the People," rather it is "me the President,",or "me the leader of the Senate," or "me, Hillary Clinton." Partisan interests are superseding the interests of American citizens. Trump's and McConnell's base have been "brainwashed" not so much as to the content, rather to enhance and spew the discord of the narrow-minded and bigoted base. This dangerous symptom compromises this country.
Ms. Clinton needs to understand that her views are equally unacceptable, and also unChristian. Two wrongs do not make things right Ms. Clinton, and this applies to Mr. Trump and Mr. McConnell as well. We have enough violence in this country without promoting more of it, verbally and physically.
Christianity attempted to promote love and acceptance. This has not happened in the "white supremacy" setting. Promoting "white supremacy" is an affront to the Christian and other religious faiths. Hypocrisy is a serious weakness, one that seriously undermines the health, safety, and welfare of the voting public. There is a serious need to understand the purposes of the Founding Fathers into the purpose of our existence. We need to conserve the basic human rights to the right to liberty, health, safety, and life.
Democrats and Republicans must come together and become civil. Washington DC is not hearing the cries of the citizens who care. Which is why Mr. Trump is in office. However, neither Trump or Clinton or McConnell are listening either.
Voting is a responsibility, not just a right, get out your vote, please express your feeling, in the ballot booth.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
