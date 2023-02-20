To The Daily Sun,

The decision to burn the chemicals in the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, made them much more deadly. Burning vinyl chloride produces chemicals that cause acute and long-term effects such as breathing problems, skin lesions, organ damage and cancer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.