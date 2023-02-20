The decision to burn the chemicals in the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, made them much more deadly. Burning vinyl chloride produces chemicals that cause acute and long-term effects such as breathing problems, skin lesions, organ damage and cancer.
Contrary to what the government media is telling us, the residents of East Palestine have been abandoned. It was the Department of Transportation's decision to burn the chemicals to clear the track. The DOT and the Environmental Protection Agency told the people to return a few days after telling them to leave. FEMA has denied residents' appeal for help. The people are sick and getting sicker and desperate for help and answers. The train company, Norfolk Southern, has offered them a $1,000 check if they sign a liability waiver. Norfolk Southern will check the area for contamination levels if the people agree not to sue. EPA scientists have not arrived yet to check chemical levels. These people were subjected to a deliberate chemical attack and then abandoned. EPA guidelines say not to burn vinyl chloride, but that didn't stop them.
Could it be because East Palestine went 72% for Trump in 2020? There is probably a high Christian population among them. What did Barack Obama call people like them? Bitter clingers, holding onto their guns and Bibles.
Why have we sunk as a nation to such depths? For the answer, read Erwin Lutzer's "When A Nation Forgets God." The book is about Nazi Germany, but there are parallels to our country. As Christians, we believers must find a way to help the residents of East Palestine. I pray someone will step forward to lead the way.
