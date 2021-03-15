To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Sun recently carried an op-ed piece by Jeff Robbins, former U.S. delegate to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. His piece was on campus anti-Semitism. Seeing his piece emboldened me to write a letter on another issue currently being investigated by the UN Council on Human Rights.
Nils Melzer, special rapporteur on torture for the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva learned several years ago that Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, was seriously maltreated by the governments of Ecuador and England while being detained for crimes fabricated as retaliation for reporting on government-sponsored torture around the world. In the course of investigating Assange's maltreatment, Melzer learned that some of it was being accomplished through the covert use of microwave weapons. Further investigation led Melzer to conclude these weapons are being used on private citizens by many countries around the world.
There is a group in California called People Against Covert Torture and Surveillance. Their mission is to help victims of microwave torture, educate the public about it and try to get it stopped. Melzer put out a call for victims around the world to submit statements. PACTS asked its members to contribute their statements.
In its March 12, newsletter, PACTS wrote that the reality of these weapons has now officially been noted. In the current issue of Forbes magazine, an article states that the Pentagon has become aware of these weapons because they have been used on Indian soldiers by the Chinese in their recent skirmishes. The Pentagon is now looking for a sensor that can detect such attacks on U.S. soldiers. Public awareness is growing. The Congress is now talking about starting a task force to look into possible dangers to U.S. citizens.
The time is past for people to close their ears and call anyone who speaks of this crime a 'tin foil hat kook.' The time has come to allow for the possibility that this crime is real. It is.
If anyone wants to learn more about it, a good place to start is at the PACTS website, pactsntl.org.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
