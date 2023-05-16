To the Daily Sun,

In the May 11 edition you printed a letter by Peter Davis saying the "Archie" comic is insipid and just a blast from the past. He's right. It's not a good comic. And I'll restate what I said in my previous letter. "Dilbert" was the best comic in your paper and I still miss it. Furthermore, I also said in my last letter that some newspaper editor somewhere should have the courage and humility to find a way to keep running "Dilbert," by contracting privately with either the creator or the distributor. Did anyone at The Sun even try to? They should have.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.