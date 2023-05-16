In the May 11 edition you printed a letter by Peter Davis saying the "Archie" comic is insipid and just a blast from the past. He's right. It's not a good comic. And I'll restate what I said in my previous letter. "Dilbert" was the best comic in your paper and I still miss it. Furthermore, I also said in my last letter that some newspaper editor somewhere should have the courage and humility to find a way to keep running "Dilbert," by contracting privately with either the creator or the distributor. Did anyone at The Sun even try to? They should have.
And on another topic, I think the parents who are pushing for their right to know if their child is presenting as another gender in school are not going far enough and, in a way, are missing the point. The real point is that the children are being brainwashed to focus on transgenderism. 99.9% of them would never give it one thought if not told to.
What the parents should demand is a comprehensive knowledge of exactly how this brainwashing is being done. They should also demand the right to sit in on the classes to observe for themselves what is going on. Of course, if a child is presenting as another gender in school, parents should have a right to know. But the right to know the result of brainwashing is secondary to the right to know the content and method of the brainwashing, in my opinion.
