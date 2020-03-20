To The Daily Sun
I am writing to respond to the letter by Greg Hough, Laconia candidate for N.H. House of Representatives. He writes that government overreach is at an unparalleled, unprecedented level not seen in his lifetime. I thoroughly agree. I woke up this morning and was shocked to learn the whole state of California is now on lock down, with people being told to stay in the house.
Mr. Hough states that our governor has no constitutional authority to shut down businesses. And that doing so and limiting gatherings to under 50 people puts a serious burden on the constitutional rights of free speech, assembly and petitioning for redress of grievances.
There are people in this country, and I am one of them, who believe this whole "emergency" may have been created by the globalists as a test run to find out just how willing we are to be herded like sheep and told what to do. It's scary how quickly and easily we have fallen in line. Covid19 has infected and killed far fewer people in our country so far than the flu kills every year.
Michael Savage, whose radio program I listen to, is a trained epidemiologist. He reported the other night that there are signs this virus may have been engineered. If it was, it was done for a reason.
I am grateful to Mr. Hough for his warning to us at a time when we really need it. I am not a resident of Laconia, but if I were I would cast my vote for him. Our Statehouse needs someone like him who still has common sense. I hope he wins.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.