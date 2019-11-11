To The Daily Sun,
My letter, https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/statistics-show-the-rich-paid-more-under-the-tax-change/article_002325a8-00af-11ea-8992-4b32a2534b59.html, got Eric Herr to engage in a debate, so thank you, Eric.
My analysis was based on the percentages of the total tax paid by each of the groups. If the first chart on the ITEP link was accurate, the top 20% of tax payers paid $208 billion MORE in 2018 than in 2017. The numbers don’t lie!
I’ll start with what the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) was sold as. The first half was “Tax Cuts” and Paul Ryan said EVERYONE would see tax cuts (in percentages) and that included the rich. The chart Eric referenced in his letter showed that, so I think we both agree that everyone paid a lower “percentage” of their income in taxes. The second part of the TC&JA was “Jobs Act”. The intent of that was to grow the economy, and it did.
So how is it that Eric and I don’t agree? In my original letter, I claimed that the top 20% of wage-earners paid $208 billion MORE in taxes in 2018 than in 2017. In Eric’s response, he listed how much LESS each of the groups paid based on the reduced “percentages” reported. For reference his response claimed the poorest 20% of tax payers paid $1.9 billion less, the next 20% paid $12.4 billion less, the middle 20% paid $24.4 billion less, the fourth 20% paid $42.5 billion less, and the top 20% paid $205 billion less. So, according to Eric, the government collected $286.2 billion less in taxes in 2018 than in 2017.
Therein lies the lie, because the government actually collected $53 billion MORE in taxes in 2018 than 2017. Don’t believe it? Then open my original letter and open the links. So how can Eric believe that the government collected less when, in fact, they collected more? The answer is in the equation: TAXES PAID = PERSONAL INCOME X TAX RATE. He ignored the INCREASE in PERSONAL INCOME. He assumed that everyone’s income was unchanged. It was not! The Trump economy has pushed everyone up the pay scale. Back calculating from the numbers in my original letter, in 2017, the top 20% paid $2.023 trillion on an income of approximately $6.263 trillion ($2.023/.323=$6.263). In 2018, the top 20% paid $2.231 trillion on an income of approximately $7.412 trillion ($2.231/.301=$7.412). Bottom line is that the rich did well in 2018. But so did the bottom 80%. They made more income and collectively paid $154 billion dollars LESS in total taxes. That came to about $1,000/tax payer for the bottom 80%.
Eric, you have been duped, along with half the nation, into thinking TAX RATE and TAX PAID are the same, and they are not. Please join me in exposing Nancy Pelosi and the lying left. The TC&JA effectively shifted 5% of the total tax burden from the bottom 80% of tax payers to the top 20%, and the American voters need to know that.
Again, thanks for the opportunity to debate this!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
