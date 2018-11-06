To The Daily Sun,
Once again, the Homestead and Fratello’s restaurants will proudly honor our veterans with a complimentary Prime Rib dinner to celebrate Veteran’s Day!
On Monday, November 12 from 4:00pm until close, all veterans will be treated to a complimentary Prime Rib Dinner consisting of a 12 oz. cut of Prime Rib, potato and vegetable.
Wendy and I will buy the first 25 veterans a drink of their choice at the Bristol Homestead Tavern. Thank you for your service. See you there.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
