To The Daily Sun,
I would just like to take a minute to say I am very excited about the direction our beautiful city is heading. Between the Colonial and trying to “revamp” downtown and the new exciting additions in Lakeport; how can we not be excited? I know there are details still to work out and not everyone will be happy but I am very excited to see how things pan out. Lakeport has really needed some love and attention and has been neglected for so long. I enjoy driving by and seeing the Chaos & Kindness store and I think it is amazing that these guys wanted to start this here in our hometown.
If you are not familiar with Recycled Percussion I challenge you to look them up and check into all the good they do not only for our community but country-wide. They perform all over the world and yet something drew them here and I think that is something to be proud of. There is so much negativity in our little city but let us not forget we have some amazing people and a truly wonderful community!
So here’s to the future.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
