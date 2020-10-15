To The Daily Sun,
As residents and voters of Belknap County, we have all followed the alleged integrity issues and suspicious activity of the last eight months in our Sheriff's Department. Although documents and records have been formally requested, the sheriff has seemed to have stonewalled all requests, refusing to provide any information. We can only be left wondering what is going on.
The only realistic way to address this situation is by way of voting in the general election on Nov 3. We can elect a sheriff who has no involvement with the matters at hand in the last year. An independent voice who will administer the department with professionalism, dedication, and most importantly, transparency. That person is the former Chief of Police Richard Robinson of Sanbornton.
Richard states that he has not formed an opinion on the problems within the department. He only wants to make a positive difference for the men and women of the sheriffs office and the residents of Belknap County. please vote for Richard Robinson for Belknap County Sheriff on November 3. I know that I will. Thank you
Herbie Ainsworth
Belmont
