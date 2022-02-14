To The Daily Sun,
Please join us in supporting Bill Dowey for Bristol Selectboard. Bill has been a quiet force for positive change in Bristol for many years. He has a vision for a community where there are recreational, hospitality and business opportunities for all Bristol’s citizens. We first met Bill when he was helping the Minot-Sleeper Library Board of Trustees to apply for and receive significant assistance in the installation of solar panels on the new library addition in 2013, the first town building to take advantage of this technology which over the years has kept electricity costs low.
His local and regional committee activities along with his grant writing skills, have been leveraged to bring in over $4 million in infrastructure improvements to Bristol. These improvements include Bristol Falls Park, expanded cell phone services and the fiber optic cable providing broadband internet services for residents and businesses. He was able to work with Freudenberg to commit $36,000 for the First Robotics program at the regional high school. The initiative that started with the solar array on the library has been expanded to a solar field for the water and sewer plant. All cost saving or community enrichment initiatives for the town.
With Bill on the selectboard we will have a collaborative and tireless advocate for our town. He understands that Bristol residents with limited resources must be considered in planning for the future and he will work to bring the various Bristol committees together along with residents, to address the issues facing us including continuing focus on upgrading aging infrastructure. We need someone like Bill with a proven track record of helping get things done.
Voting is on Tuesday, March 8, at the Town Hall. Registration can be completed at the town office.
Herb and Rosemary D’Arcy
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.