To The Daily Sun,
Respectfully, I ask for your vote in the upcoming municipal elections as your Ward 3 City Councilor. First elected in 2005, I have chaired the city's finance committee helping to deliver advances citywide and 17 consecutive tax cap-compliant budgets. Moreover, I have done so conducting myself with civility in my interactions with all the people in the city with a stake in our success.
Successive city councils since the tax cap was enacted have found a way to both balance the budget and significantly invest in many initiatives supporting education, public safety, public recreation and conservation, and public infrastructure. Some examples I have contributed to accomplishing include:
Combining the debt service of the city and schools allowed for the expedited affordability of the middle school, and major upgrades to the high school, Huot Center, athletic fields.
Reserve funds established with the school board for improving teacher salaries to solve recruitment and retention challenges, and smooth out spikes in, special education and health insurance.
Added staffing to fire and police above pre-tax cap enactment levels, nationally recognized position to combat drug overdoses.
New main fire station; remodel of Weirs Fire Station and new fire apparatuses.
Municipal ambulance service with paramedics.
Colonial Theatre redevelopment in partnership.
Creatively selling the old police station and adding a modernized business on the tax rolls.
Sold the old Lakeport Fire Station and land leading to Lakeport redevelopment.
Impact fees enacted to share capital investments, so they are not solely borne on current taxpayers.
Tax increment areas established to improve the downtown Lakeport and Weirs municipal infrastructure.
Motorcycle Week as a dedicated fund to offset tax funding of the event.
Reserve funds established for Retirement, Noncapital, health insurance to avoid tax spikes.
Conservation land additions on White Oaks Road and on Pickerel Pond.
Transfer station reconstruction and recycling implementation; hazard removal Frank Beane Road. Recap Weirs landfill.
New parks: WOW Trail, river walk, skateboard, dog.
Park renovations: Levitt, Bond Beach, Opechee Fields and Track, Wyatt and Sargent Park, Memorial Field Irrigation and Bleachers Weirs Community Park Amphitheatre and Tennis Courts City Wide, Robbie Mills Field and Concession Building.
Weirs Beach infrastructure, boardwalk rebuild post flood.
Stepped up annual paving investments.
DPW equipment upgrades.
Downtown bridge entry way replacement.
Street light replacement citywide for energy savings.
Believing in ourself as a community has led to new, significant private investment around our municipal investment in downtown around the Colonial Theatre, in Lakeport and the Weirs, as well as many areas of the city in between.
In these unsettling times in our world and country, I respectfully submit that a vote for me secures continuing civility on the council, and continued advancements in a fiscally sustainable way, not just in Ward 3, but for the entire city of Laconia.
Henry D. Lipman
Laconia Ward 3 City Councilor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.