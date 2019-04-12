To The Daily Sun,
I am appalled at the amount of garbage and litter that has plagued this small city. Even more surprising is the lack of pride of homeowners and businesses which will not even pick up around and in front of their own dwellings.
I would like to recommend some kind of attention made to ask people to do just as I’ve mentioned here. Perhaps Earth Day would be ideal for such an endeavor to remind people to take pride in the town or city they live in. I think this could be fun for a home, a block, a neighborhood and beyond pride even, perhaps a competition with a unique reward.
I grew up in a much smaller town in Vermont and we used to have townwide decoration competitions on Halloween and Thanksgiving with a prize awarded. The small city of Laconia has many positive aspects, I think, as I love small towns and cities, however many outsiders look down on Laconia and believe it’s a low-rent, drug addicts capital.
I’ve lived in NH for 21 years and in this area for 2. I’ve been in Marketing and Advertising for many years now and “presentation” is everything. I can do my part but I cannot do it alone. I would be grateful for your help. And this could easily be a Marketing tool for the paper.
Michelle Breer
Laconia
