For the past nine years Tilton has partnered with Lowes and other generous individuals in providing air conditioning units to senior citizens and handicapped residents who live in low income housing in the town of Tilton. These dwelling units do not provide central air conditioning, and since each apartment has only one egress, window air conditioning units are not permitted by state and local fire codes. In times of extreme heat which we have experienced the past two summers this can become a life threatening situation for these residents. These AC units sell for between $300 - $400 each and are well beyond the means of these residents.
Through the generosity of individuals and businesses in our community we have been fortunate to be able to service the needs of those individuals who demonstrate a medical need for these units. This year, however, with the extreme heat and an increase in the aging population, we have exhausted both our funds and our supply of air conditioning units.
We have a wonderful, generous and caring community, and it is because of this we have been able to continue this program. With the help of our Police Department, the Explorer Program and other community individuals, we install the units in early summer and remove them in the fall.
If you can help us in any way with this much-needed and much-appreciated program, please send whatever contribution you can to Town of Tilton, AC Donations, 257 Main St., Tilton, N.H. 03276, or stop by Town Hall and drop off your contribution to Gayle. Any contributions are tax deductible. A donation is much-appreciated and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Pat Consentino,
Town of Tilton Selectmen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.