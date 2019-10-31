To The Daily Sun,
My fellow Laconia voters, there is the opportunity to practice the adage "Waste not, want not" on Tuesday Nov. 5.
Waste not want not as you likely recall means you use "something wisely, sparingly and completely, and it will be less likely that you will find yourself in need of anything."
A yes vote on Laconia ballot question: RSA 31:95- b embodies that practice.
My letter is written from the perspective of having helped the Laconia City Council prepare and pass 15 consecutive tax cap-compliant budgets.
We have been able to continue to make the tax cap work by focusing on both the small and large opportunities to increase efficiency in expenditures.
One additional opportunity is the unneeded expenditures Laconia continues to make to advertise and hold public hearings on accepting unanticipated grants or donations in an amount of less than $10,000 outside of the annual budget process.
Adopting RSA 31:95- b (a State law) provides enabling language to allow municipalities to adopt a simpler method for accepting unanticipated grants or donations in an amount of less than $10,000 outside of the annual budget process.
This makes it easier for smaller donations and grants to be readily accepted for good causes without the city incurring the expense of having to advertise public hearings in the newspaper and stretching the process out over two City Council meetings.
The RSA requires full transparency so that monetary donations or grants of less than $10,000 will still need to appear on a published City Council agenda for a vote to accept/expend and the minutes will need to reflect the specifics.
It does nothing to override or sidestep the tax cap. The tax cap remains in place and unbroken. It merely allows those who wish to support a specific cause to do so in a simplified manner.
Any amount of $10,000 or more will still need to be referred to a public hearing before a vote is taken
Please join me in voting yes on this ballot question.
Henry D. Lipman
Ward 3 City Councilman
Laconia
