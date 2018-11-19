To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap Mill is very proud of the history of our bell. We reference it in our tours and we work to keep it safe from damage, so that it can continue to be a part of our future. We give small bells to our volunteers in appreciation for their time given to us, we have images of our bells in paintings and drawings, and our highest level of membership is called a Bell Ringer. For a very long time our bell was rung, at midnight on New Year’s Eve, to mark the beginning of the new year. I think about bells an awful lot more than most!
When Larry Frates suggested a Belknap Mill bell ringing group to be in the 2017 holiday parade, it made sense. This year, as we began to plan for the Light Up Laconia Holiday Parade, I wondered, in general, why do we ring bells during the holiday season? A quick look on Google will give you a long list of material, but very simply stated; we traditionally ring bells during Christmas to announce the arrival of the season.
That said, YOUR INVITED! The Belknap Mill invites everyone and anyone, all ages welcome, all abilities welcome to join us while we ring in the Christmas season during the Light Up Laconia Holiday Parade on November 25! You need nothing but holiday attire and your own bell to ring! Meet us at Wyatt Park no later than 3:15 p.m., we will be the group ringing the bells!
If you have questions about this event or any other event at the Belknap Mill, please contact us at 524-8813.
See you at the parade!
Tara Shore
Operations & Program Manager
Belknap Mill Society
Laconia
