My family has experienced great difficulty getting medical treatment for my son, Robert, who died at Concord Hospital-Laconia March 17 this year. Fortunately, my daughter, Susan, had some nursing skills and was able to manage to get the necessary appointments, which was probably easier because of those skills.
I would like to commend some heroes among us that once we managed to get their assistance great relief came to Robert and to us. Once Dr. Mark Kelly got on the case things started to move, he followed up and stayed in touch to ensure we were getting the assistance we so desperately needed. Dr. Shafique did the biopsy quickly and down to Concord Oncology we went. The staff did what they could in a timely fashion, but it was too late. We ended up in the emergency room at Concord Hospital-Laconia and again struggled to get the medications we needed to just let Robert rest. The ER nurse, Amber, was a jewel. Her caring and compassion came through as she also struggled to help my son. Finally, Dr. Carolyn Crosby came on the scene and things changed, Medications were administered, the room changed and Robert had some peace and we stayed with him, and held his hand as he died. Thank you to these special people who gave us the help we so much needed. I have no words to show my gratitude. I only wish we had hundreds more of them.
