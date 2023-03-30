To The Daily Sun,

My family has experienced great difficulty getting medical treatment for my son, Robert, who died at Concord Hospital-Laconia March 17 this year.  Fortunately, my daughter, Susan, had some nursing skills and was able to manage to get the necessary appointments, which was probably easier because of those skills.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.