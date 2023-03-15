To The Daily Sun,
The city of Franklin has approved new construction for a convenience store gas station to be built at the vacant Soda Shop Restaurant, located at 901 Central St.
The residents of New Franklin Apartments (a senior community) and neighboring homes cannot believe the mayor and selectboard would approve new construction of a convenience store to be built in the backyard.
A convenience store/gas station will cause health issues for senior citizens and neighboring homes.
Numerous studies have shown the dangers of having a gas station in such close proximity to housing communities and homes poses several health hazards to nearby residents.
Proven harmful effects of living in close proximity to a gas station include: Significant increase in risk of childhood leukemia; elevated air pollution; increased benzene emissions leading to cancer, anemia, increased susceptibility to infections and low birth weight.
New construction of a gas station will cause more of a nuisance, more accidents, more congestion for all area residents, businesses and first responders on Route 3. That section of Route 3 has extremely high traffic volume going to and from Franklin.
The mayor and selectboard need to ask themselves these questions: Would I want a convenience store in my backyard? Create health issues for my family? Create more dangerous situations along that stretch of Route 3?
To the residents of Franklin, please help stop new construction of a convenience store at 109 Central St. To protect the health and well-being of our senior citizens' community at New Franklin Apartments and neighboring homes to keep that section of Route 3 from becoming more dangerous than it already is. Contact the mayor's office, selectboard office and state Rep. Annie Kuster.
Helen Gray
Franklin
