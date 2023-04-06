To The Daily Sun,
For those of you living in the Newfound Area School District (SAU4), the proposed HB 349, in a nutshell, would allow the towns of Bridgewater, Hebron and Groton to form their own SAU.
This all precipitated from the sabotaged Article 5 committee. This committee was formed to come up with a proposed tax rate that would have been equitable to all tax payers. The tax rate in SAU4 is set by the ADM — not total valuation. The committee tried to shift the tax rate to total valuation; however, the individuals representing the towns of Bridgewater, Hebron and Groton cried because they currently have the lowest tax rate in the area as they send the least amount of students. What about the other towns who send more? They must pick up the slack because of these towns.
HB 349 was hastily thrown together by one individual. Their grand plan is to form an SAU for students pre-K to eighth grade, then tuition them into another SAU for high school.
What they do not realize is that they will need to pay their own SAU admin, for more teachers as the current elementary school only goes to fifth grade, for their own busing, for building a bigger school as the current one is too small, to tuition the students into local SAUs — Newfound, Plymouth? Ye, they were concerned about paying an equitable amount in the current SAU? All because the ringleaders in Hebron and Bridgewater do not want to pay taxes that are equitable across the board to SAU4.
One other point: RSA 195:25 already provides a process for leaving an SAU which considers all parties involved. This proposed legislation seeks to override that process and gives special privilege to these three towns, ignoring the rights of the rest of SAU4.
Heidi Milbrand
Bristol
