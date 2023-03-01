It’s a shame HB 103 did not pass. Why, do you ask? Because the bill "would have limited the eligibility for school board membership by excluding persons who are members of municipal governing bodies or whose immediate family members are employed in the school district or school administrative unit.”
At SAU4, Newfound Area School District, there is a current sitting board member whose spouse is a teacher and no matter what is discussed or voted on, it will — and does — have a direct impact on their family. When we were voting on the teacher’s contract — direct impact — this member seconded the motion to accept the contract. What they should have done was recuse themselves. They did not. We had to point it out to the member, and had to re-vote. However, it was a moot point.
I see that there is an individual running for school board who has a spouse who is a teacher. How can that individual be neutral on any matter? How can anyone with a family member in the school district say that they are there for the kids? The district? When in fact, they will always be looking out for their family member’s interest. The issue is that their spouse is a teacher, and how can they not push their spouse’s wishes or ideas? Huge conflict of interest.
We need a representative who is unbiased and not encumbered and will stand up to the sanctimonious attitudes of individuals. Someone who will keep an eye on how our children are being educated and how our money is being spent.
