To The Daily Sun,
Why is medical insurance so high? Is it maximizing profits?
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the “top paying” industries are dominated by health care professionals. Surgeons top the list, followed by anesthesiologists, oral surgeons, obstetricians and gynecologists, internists, orthodontists, and other physicians. It’s not till you reach the ninth income level that you find someone in a field not related to health care. Now, Let that sink in. Think about it.
Just 100 years ago the medical industry wasn’t profitable, nor rapid with cancers, harmed and fueled by the processed foods, sugars, and diet products. This cause has lead to obesity, along with lack of exorcize. Go out and walk a trail, hike a hill or mountain, and remember to hydrate well. You’ll be glad you did.
Are you eating your natural farm stand veggies and natural fruits?
John Haven
Moultonboro
