To The Daily Sun,
In order to answer the health care for all question, we have to define what health care is.
Most of us know what it’s like to be or feel unwell. Is health care, then, providing for wellness for all? Is there a way to do that? I believe we can put together a system that promotes the delivery of help to those with compromised conditions and yet one that gives the rest of us a means to assure our continued wellness at an affordable price. Of course, the devil is in the details.
Seniors have already been to the well of affordability and found it lacking. We are a vulnerable population segment simply because of age. That said, our health care system doesn’t always promote senior wellness. Here are a few examples:
1. Although Medicare is there to pick up 80 percent of the health care costs, what’s left is not always affordable.
2. Supplemental policies are notoriously expensive now and are destined to get even more so.
3. Medicare has created a money-eating monster with Part D. The premiums are not that onerous but the delivery of medications is left to the insurance contractors for the service. The purity of purpose on the part of the major players is open to question. Big pharma seems to be bending the process toward profit and away from service. Nobody seems to be watching the store, drug or otherwise.
4. In this process, you would normally think the FDA would have a strong case for weeding out the bad actors and procedures that work counter to the common good. Seen any evidence of that lately?
There seems to be a move afoot by those “socialist democrats” to provide Medicare for all. Sensibly, we should fix the flaws in Medicare before we offer it as an answer to the current medical morass. A caution to the providers of change; study the need, calculate the cost and once you have done that, make changes as needed to the current Medicare law accordingly.
Once more I offer some suggestions. First, since we have an income tax structure in place, why not use it as a guidance tool for structuring the proposed program. Some of the current system abuse would be eliminated because there would be IRS as well as Social Security data to determine cost and ability pay for service. Fees for those able to pay would escalate based on their income. Employers could choose to enhance their basic program with coverages for dental, vision and before tax medical savings plans on a dollar matching basis. To make it easier to operate, forms for reporting should be as straight-forward as possible in order to be easily scanned into an electronic data system.
The Office of Management and Budget should be monitoring the system in an effort to maximize its effectiveness. I know, it sounds like Big Brother. But hey, why should the government be the last to know what you want or need? Amazon, your bank and Facebook are more attuned to your current living conditions than is the giant collector of taxes. The main difference is only the federal government can print money and borrow to cover its shortfalls. In other words, let’s see if we can make America great again by giving the health care system a tune-up by excising excess profits in the delivery system.
It is entirely possible we may be able to create a self-staining entitlement system sometime in the future. In a couple of years, we will have some census data. Maybe before the data is released the executive and legislative branches of our government could crunch the numbers and use them for planning to meet needs before the lobbyists put their spin on the information. We know they, the lobbyists, will be interested in bending the data a bit to enhance their profits. The motto should be service first, profit second.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
