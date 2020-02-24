To The Daily Sun,
The U.S. Constitution’s preamble states we “promote the general Welfare”. These words establish the right to a healthcare system that benefits all.
I have multiple myeloma, treated by stem-cell transplant in September 2016. A low-dose oral chemotherapy (Revlimid) enables a decent quality of life. The co-pays for Revlimid were covered by grants which were qualified secondary to sole income, Social Security Retirement. This recently was threatened. January this year, current grants had expired, and had to pay a partial co-pay $1,614.74/month with further increases the next month (up to $3,500/M). This exceeds current income.
Healthcare equality for all is essential, regardless of ability or inability to pay, eliminating the need for asking for assistance. Healthcare and medications to survive are a right, and must not be subject to profit. Pharmacy companies should be held accountable when medications for survival are denied due inability to pay, or cause death.
Update, the Pharmacy Company copay has been covered by another grant. This will expire again within four months, creating an unnecessary stress again.
Recently an article in the Concord Monitor (Feb. 9) covered this issue. It initially was proposed that a Medicare for All could be introduced gradually by allowing the public option while people retain their existing healthcare programs. This view is supported by the moderate candidates for Democratic nomination for President. It suggested that Medicare for All should take place.
It seems inappropriate to allow Big Pharma and insurance companies to profit on human health care and life. Increasing the risk pool is essential, that everyone be a part of this program, reducing premiums and medical costs. This is our right and is protected in the Constitution’s Preamble, as above.
Taxation: Sanders and Warren indicate taxation covers this program. Premium should replace the word taxation. This is not a free program. The greater the risk pool, the lower premiums will be. This enables people to manage their health care, ensuring a better quality of life, or if at the end, to be comfortable in possible hospice settings. There is a need for no co-pays. It must be managed by a staff of medically certified professionals such as doctor, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, RNs, LPNs, and LNAs. We all need healthcare, regardless of our status in life.
We need to focus on our representatives, senators, governors, and the President to address this essential human right. They also must have this coverage, be a part of it, and pay for it.
Medicare for All can also be an economic boon. Premiums reductions increase larger spendable income. This could be the greatest economic simulator needed, that benefits everyone.
Some say we need less government and regulations in our lives. This is true. Healthcare is in the same area of social benefits such as law enforcement, fire-EMS, infrastructure, and other community services. I must reiterate, “healthcare should not be for profit or for sale. It’s our given right.”
Robert Joseph
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.