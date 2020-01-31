To The Daily Sun,
I supported Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 NH Primary and I am supporting him again in 2020!
Bernie is the most trusted politician in America, as backed up by poll after poll and his 50-plus-year record of public service. He’s never wavered in what he believes in and more and more voters are realizing he is the one fighting for them.
The one overriding priority I hear from voters is the need to defeat the president in November. Bernie is clearly the strongest candidate to do just that. He’s leading in polls in early primary states among Democrats and, more importantly, he is leading among Independent voters by even greater margins. In fact, in theoretical head-to-head matchups in swing states that the president won in 2016, Bernie leads in every single one of them. He even makes Texas competitive. Texas!
If Democrats are serious about winning the White House in 2020, the choice is clear. Bernie’s campaign has the most individual donors, thousands of volunteers, and the enthusiasm needed to inspire disaffected independents to come out and vote for someone and not just against someone. On Feb. 11, vote Bernie Sanders for president!
Eric Corbett
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.