To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire has a wonderful opportunity to enable our communities and our businesses to generate much more renewable energy (now less than 1% of our electricity supply). My husband and I were thrilled to be able to install solar panels to power our home. But, we could not have done it without a state law allowing net-metering for residential systems, allowing us to sell excess electricity that we generate to the utility.
Now it is time to provide the same net metering opportunity to mid-sized renewable investors. Until now, businesses, schools, and municipalities with solar plans have been stifled by the 1-megawatt cap. The NH House and Senate have passed HB 365 to raise the net metering cap for renewable projects from 1 up to 5 megawatts. The final step is for Governor Sununu to sign this bill, giving renewable energy generators incentive and predictability they need to invest. If New Hampshire does not raise the cap, renewable energy investments and associated jobs will go to other states instead. Give businesses and our towns the opportunity to reduce their electric bills. Please seize this opportunity and contact the Governor to unleash renewable energy investments in New Hampshire.
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton Iron Works
