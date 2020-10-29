To The Daily Sun,
We have known Marcia Hayward for decades, as school teacher, school principal, parent and friend. Our most memorable observation about her was made to us by a student of hers many years after his own graduation, and it was this – Marcia Hayward was always firm with the students but also was always fair, so we learned to respect her. We think this speaks volumes about her future quality as a legislator. Marcia is thoughtful, she is willing to listen to opposing viewpoints, she is analytical and she will be fair, even when she is in disagreement with your point of view. In today’s volatile political environment, we think these qualities will serve us all well.
Steve and Chris Fay
Lakeport
