To The Daily Sun,
As one of the so-called "Christian fundamentalists" who does not participate in any Halloween celebration, I thought the following questions ought to be pondered by those that do: Unless you wish to remain a pawn of those in whose best interest financially or otherwise, it is that you celebrate Halloween by falling for their tricks:
1. The root word of Halloween is "Hallow" which means holy, so what is holy about Halloween?
2. To celebrate means to "honor with festivities,"so what are you honoring on Halloween and why?
3. Since it would be safer and cheaper, why isn't Halloween during daylight hours only?
4. With it twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween, and the other dangers, is it really worth it?
5. Since people spend far more on Halloween than charities, wouldn't it make a big difference if it was the reverse?
6. If children are forbidden to watch movies like "Friday The 13th", why are they allowed to celebrate Halloween, which glorifies a horror movie?
7. Hasn't the nation and the world seen enough death this year alone without participating in a holiday that celebrates death, violence, fear and horror?
8. How do you explain to children why there is no candy and costumes at funerals and why everyone is so upset after letting them participate in Halloween?
9. Do you know how retailers get you to spend more money during the holidays? See for yourself on YouTube "Holiday shopping: 10 ways stores try to trick you into spending more."
Len Hanley
Barnstead
