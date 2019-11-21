To The Daily Sun,
I’ve finally thrown in the towel. Bob Joseph Jr. has finally beat me into submission with his whacky, far left, “wing nut”, nonsensical, rantings to the point I have to respond. Bob offers up the full donkey buffet this week. Creamed chipped climate change, overcooked inequality, perfectly done unions, with an oversupply of extra, raw racism for the cannibals among us.
Racism. Voters all know they can’t go 10 seconds without Democrats’ constant nanny, cramming of racism down their throats. No matter racism’s existence is as scarce today as any time in history. We get a triple dose of the crap at election time. Why? Every American with an IQ above one knows there’s no Democrat getting elected to national office without 90% of the black vote. Without his 65% support polling from blacks, old Obama VP, white Joe Biden, would be at the Shady Rest retirement home where he belongs. Joe’s candidacy survives solely and exclusively at the behest of blacks who permit it.
Second, climate change. It’s the Bob joke of all jokes and the hypocrisy of all hipocrisies. AMERICA, yes America, is the ONLY major country to reduce its carbon footprint in the last decade. Not the French in Paris or the Brits in London. Thank fracking & FOSSIL FUELS. It seems Bob doesn’t know his ankle from his elbow as he bloviates hot, fart gas about climate concerns along with every other Democrat. America can go to ZERO carbon emissions. It won’t save one dumb as dirt donkey from extinction next year or 100 years from now. Coal use explodes, rising out 50 years in China and other places. We’re all KFC if the 10,000 climate GUESSES in every donkey model are right.
Third, economic inequality. Let it be known, Barack Obama presided over the fastest and widest explosion of economic inequality in American history. Honest Bob was as silent as a church mouse during the Obama failure years, the same as every other Democrat. Any person brave enough to speak out was immediately called racist. Do you all recall that outcome? It’s hilarious to read the OBAMA HUGGERS like Bob during the Trump presidency. Dr. Jekyll Bob indeed turned into Mr. Hyde.
Fourth, Unions. Unions nationwide have been dropping in membership for 50 straight years. Why? Because they solve no problems between labor and management. In fact, they worsen relations. Every penny of increased labor is passed through in higher prices. Union wages kill consumers’ buying power. Even one-celled protozoa understand this. It’s only rock-headed, pandering donkeys, blowing hot, stinky air for politics, that don’t. If it has the union label, you can buy the same thing without one for far LESS money. That’s good for you, not Bob.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
