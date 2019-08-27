To The Daily Sun
In my recent letter (Laconia Daily Sun, August 19) decrying Governor Sununu’s vetoes of three gun safety measures, I asked, “What type of person is against universal background checks for gun purchasers?” The very next day The Sun published a letter (attacking me) from someone named Thomas Bogan that answered my question. When I looked him up on Facebook, this is what I found: a statement from him so utterly callous that it takes your breath away: “Dems going bug house because some people got shot.” Mr. Bogan went on to write “An occurrence rare enough to be newsworthy, hell, they’ll beat that horse for a good week.”
These comments were written by Thomas Bogan on August 8. The El Paso mass murder (resulting in 22 deaths) occurred on August 3. The Dayton slaughter (resulting in nine deaths) took place on August 4. When he talked about concerned Americans (apparently, only Democrats are concerned about gun violence in his warped view) planning to “beat that horse” for a good week, he made a good point unintentionally. That is, that the public had no chance to even get its mind around the El Paso massacre when the Dayton killings took place, one day later. It is indeed hard to keep track of all the mayhem.
Regarding the substance of Mr. Bogan’s August 20 Sun letter, he attempted to mislead the public about background checks, making it sound as if they apply to all gun purchases. In fact, a close reading of his letter is required to read the operative words: “dealer sale.” Anyone can buy a gun from anyone else online or at a gun show or anywhere else, without being subject to a background check, as long as the seller is not a federally licensed dealer. More specifically, New Hampshire does not require a private seller (anyone not a licensed dealer) to initiate a background check. An estimated 22 percent of guns are sold without a background check.
HB-109, vetoed by Sununu, would have tightened up some of the loopholes regarding gun sales, including the gun show loophole, and the so-called “Charleston loophole” (that allowed Dylann Roof to kill nine at a Charleston church). It still only applied to commercial sales, however, and would not have affected gun transfers between private individuals, except to those prohibited by law from owning a firearm.
If universal background checks were already in effect in New Hampshire, then HB-109 would have been unnecessary. If they already existed, then why did Governor Sununu veto the bill? Why did the NRA oppose it? And why did the NRA applaud Sununu for joining its extremist agenda in his veto?
Thomas Bogan concluded his letter claiming that someone who doesn’t “know the difference between open and closed bolt, or semi-, and full-auto” has “no place in the discussion.” Tell that to those who lost their loved ones at El Paso, at Dayton, or Charleston, or in Las Vegas or Columbine, or at any of the endless stream of mass shootings in this country. Or is it going too “bug house” to consider the victims?
Ruth Larson
Alton
