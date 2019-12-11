To The Daily Sun,
Allow me to congratulate Mr. Cracraft on his column of Dec. 10 for clearly defining his hate and Fascism. We are now to investigate our local businesses and interrogate them as to their exact political views. If they do not agree with Mr. Cracraft, we are to boycott said businesses
What’s next, Mr. Cracraft? Burn down their stores? Shall we round up the Jews or Muslims or anybody else Scott thinks might be “sympathetic” to President Trump?
Believe me, I do not defend President Trump’s classless communications, but will defend his right to voice them. It is indeed YOUR hatred and bigotry that betray you as a pure Fascist, Mr. Cracraft.
Jim Valtz
Belmont
