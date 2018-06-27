To The Daily Sun,
Senator Hassan has really showed how small some people, even senators can be. What her aide said to the President should be enough for that person’s outright dismissal. Maybe she doesn’t like the person who is President but that young person used that foul word on the office of the President.
Senator Hassan should be ashamed and the young person should be let go.
Gary Manson
Campton
