To The Daily Sun,
I am a resident of Center Harbor. My wife and I moved here six years ago from N.Y. We love it here.
The reason for this note is, I would like to voice my support for Harry Viens in his run for Statehouse representative for New Hampton/Center Harbor. Since moving here, I have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Viens on several local projects. He is very smart and does his research on everything he is involved with. A real man of integrity, which seems to be in short supply these days.
Harry Viens will get my vote, and if elected, will be a honest, thoughtful and caring representative for his district.
Bill Ricciardi
Center Harbor
